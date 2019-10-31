Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Daelim Industrial Q3 net slightly down on equity losses

October 31, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Daelim Industrial Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell slightly from a year earlier due to equity losses from its petrochemical affiliate.

Net profit for the July-September period stood at 178.3 billion won (US$153 million) on a consolidated basis, down 4.8 percent from a profit of 187.3 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales dropped 12.2 percent on-year to 2.16 trillion won in the third quarter, but operating profit gained 8.5 percent on-year to 223 billion won in the cited period.

Daelim Industrial said its equity ties with Yeochun NCC Co. dragged down the net profit. Yeonchun NCC -- Daelim's petrochemical joint venture with Hanwha Chemical Corp. -- had an operating profit of 145.2 billion won in the third quarter, down 26 percent from a year earlier.

Daelim Industrial said its mainstay construction business posted sales of 1.3 trillion won in the third quarter, down 25 percent from a year ago due to the completion of major domestic projects, while operating profit dropped 22.4 percent on-year to 104.3 billion won.

Daelim Industrial is the No.-3 builder in South Korea in terms of building capacity, according to recent government data.

