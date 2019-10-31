S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 31, 2019
All Headlines 16:37 October 31, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.359 1.359 --
3-year TB 1.466 1.481 -1.5
10-year TB 1.728 1.753 -2.5
2-year MSB 1.448 1.454 -0.6
3-year CB (AA-) 1.973 1.981 -0.8
91-day CD 1.440 1.440 --
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
Most Saved
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
U.S. sends reconnaissance plane to its air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother
-
4
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS