S. Korea looking into China's alleged visa refusal for Korean musicians in U.S.
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korean officials are working to determine the facts regarding China's reported denial of visas to three South Korean college students in the U.S. planning an orchestra tour in China, a source said Thursday.
According to a U.S. news report, the University of Rochester's Eastman School of Music in New York said Tuesday the band had canceled plans to tour China this winter after Beijing refused to issue visas for its South Korean members.
The news report cited Eastman Dean Jamal Rossi as claiming that the move came in response to Washington's 2016 decision to deploy an advanced anti-missile defense system, the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), to South Korea.
A source familiar with the matter in Seoul, however, said on Thursday what the American university claimed has so far turned out to be untrue. According to the source, none of the students from the band or tour organizers have applied for visas yet.
The source also said the visa process was being handled by a local agency in the U.S.
It was unclear whether the agency had prejudged that South Koreans would not be allowed to travel or why Rossi made such an accusation.
When asked for a comment over the matter, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a briefing on Wednesday that it was not aware of the situation, describing it as "an individual affair."
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
U.S. sends reconnaissance plane to its air base in Japan
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother
-
4
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
N. Korea's top girl band to go on concert tour in China: sources