Doosan Heavy swings to loss in Q3 on one-off costs, equity losses

All Headlines 17:27 October 31, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., South Korea's leading power equipment maker, said Thursday it swung to the red in the third quarter from a year earlier due to one-off costs and equity losses.

Net losses reached 72.3 billion won (US$62 million) in the July-September period on a consolidated basis compared with a net profit of 45.9 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales rose 5.3 percent on-year to 3.5 trillion won in the third quarter, but operating profit dipped 33 percent to 139 billion won in the three-month period.

Doosan Heavy said its losses stemmed from one-off costs regarding corporate tax issues in Saudi Arabia and its equity ties with construction equipment maker Doosan Infracore Co., which posted weak earnings in the third quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, Doosan Heavy said it logged 2.1 trillion won worth of orders, down 42 percent from a year earlier.

The company said it expects to win 3.1 trillion won worth of orders for the remainder of the year, adding that it is confident of achieving its annual target of 7.9 trillion won worth of orders.

Doosan Heavy had an order backlog worth 14.6 trillion won as of the third quarter.

In this photo provided by Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co., workers assemble a gas turbine at the company's plant in Changwon, 400 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

