Hanjin Heavy wins 246 bln-won deal for 4 patrol ships
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co., a major shipyard in South Korea, said Thursday that it has won a deal worth 246 billion won (US$211 million) to build four patrol ships for the South Korean Navy.
Under the deal with the Defense Acquisition Program Administration, Hanjin Heavy will deliver four patrol boats to the Navy by December 30, 2022.
With the latest contract, Hanjin Heavy has orders for 16 vessels worth 1.1 trillion won in the Navy's upgraded fast patrol boat project, under which the 170-ton Chamsuri (Sea Eagle)-class vessels will be replaced by Gumdoksuri (Golden Eagle)-class ships.
