S. Korea's NSC expresses 'strong concern' over N. Korea's projectile launch
All Headlines 19:27 October 31, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) expressed "strong concern" Thursday over North Korea's latest firing of two unidentified projectiles.
The presidential NSC's standing committee held a session and analyzed the background and intention behind the North's launch earlier in the day, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung said.
In the meeting, presided over by Chung Eui-yong, head of the national security office, its members also reviewed the "overall" security conditions on the peninsula, she added.
