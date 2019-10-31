U.S. says it is looking into N.K. projectile launch
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- The United States said Thursday it is looking into North Korea's latest launch of short-range projectiles in close cooperation with its allies, South Korea and Japan.
North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea Thursday afternoon (local time), according to South Korea's military. Both flew around 370 kilometers, reaching a maximum altitude of around 90 km, it said.
The launch came amid deadlocked negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.
"The Pentagon is aware of the launch and is looking into it," Lt. Col. Dave Eastburn, a Pentagon spokesman, told Yonhap News Agency. "We're working closely with U.S. Forces Korea and our Republic of Korea allies and when more information is available, we'll provide it to you."
A senior U.S. government official also acknowledged the North's latest action.
"We are aware of reports of a North Korean missile launch," the official said on condition of anonymity. "We are continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in Japan and South Korea."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
