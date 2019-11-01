(News Focus) New N.K. launch pressures U.S. to meet year-end deadline for nuclear talks

"North Korea has warned time and time again that if there is no mutually acceptable deal on denuclearization by the end of the year they will set out on a 'new way,'" he said. "That new way seems to me what Pyongyang always does when it wants attention -- setting off a crisis that can't be ignored. And the best way to do that is early in 2020 test an (intercontinental ballistic missile) that can prove once and for all North Korea can hit the U.S. homeland with nuclear weapons."