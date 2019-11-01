N. Korea says it successfully tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday that it successfully tested a super-large multiple rocket launcher the previous day.
On Thursday, South Korea's military said that the North fired two short-range projectiles from its western region toward the East Sea, saying both flew about 370 kilometers.
"The Academy of Defence Science of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea succeeded in another test-fire of super-large multiple rocket launchers on Thursday afternoon," the Korean Central News Agency said.
"Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un expressed satisfaction over it and sent congratulations to the national defense scientists who are devotedly struggling for developing the self-defensive military muscle of the country and bolstering up its armed forces," the KCNA added.
It marked the 12th weapons test North Korea has conducted this year. Thursday's launches came about a month after the North said that it successfully test-fired a new-type of sea-based ballistic missile, saying the success "ushered in a new phase" in its self-defense capabilities.
