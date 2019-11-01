Go to Contents Go to Navigation

November 01, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 1.

Korean-language dailies
-- Metropolitan express train planned to reduce travel time between Gyeonggi areas, downtown Seoul to around 30 minutes (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- APEC cancellation hits Moon's 'summit diplomacy' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un's projectile provocation a day after condolence message to Moon (Donga llbo)
-- AI changes daily life, but people are future (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't spends only 16 pct of WTO-allowed agriculture subsidies under developing nation status (Segye Times)
-- Impact from THAAD row with China lingers on (Chosun Ilbo)
-- N. Korea fires two projectiles a day after Kim Jong-un's condolence note to Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Fact-finding panel confirms poor Coast Guard rescue operation in 2014 Sewol ferry sinking (Hankyoreh)
-- Companies map out emergency management plans for next year amid FX, liquidity woes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- IT firms to launch finance businesses, Naver to open financial subsidiary (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't on tax revenue alert due to sharp fall in corporate earnings (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim dispatches condolence note to Moon (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- APEC cancellation spoils Moon's diplomacy plans (Korea Herald)
-- 'Korea will set diplomatic milestone with ASEAN' (Korea Times)
(END)

