U.S. envoy for N.K. tapped as No. 2 State Dept. official
All Headlines 06:32 November 01, 2019
WASHINGTON, Oct. 31 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated the top U.S. negotiator on North Korea's nuclear weapons program as the deputy secretary of state, the White House said.
The nomination of U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun comes after Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan was picked to be Washington's next ambassador to Russia.
