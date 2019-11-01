7 missing in chopper crash near Dokdo
All Headlines 07:06 November 01, 2019
DAEGU, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seven South Koreans were still unaccounted for Friday morning, hours after a chopper carrying them crashed into waters near the Dokdo islets in the East Sea, according to local fire authorities.
It took off from Dokdo at around 11:26 p.m. Thursday and fell into the water. An injured person from a fishing boat, a friend and five rescue officials were reportedly on board.
Dozens of naval ships and helicopters joined the search operation, to no avail as of early Friday morning, an official said.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
