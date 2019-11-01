Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Nov. 1
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- N. Korea's announcement of successful test-firing of super-large multiple rocket launcher
-- Gov't to announce countermeasures against fine dust pollution
-- Search operation for 7 missing in chopper crash near Dokdo
Economy & Finance
-- South Korea's monthly data on headline inflation
-- South Korea's monthly data on exports
-- News Focus on Samsung Electronics' achievements and challenges as it marks 50th founding anniversary
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Hyundai Wia to invest 210 bln won in Russian plant
-
5
BTS' 6-month world tour expected to gross 200 bln won
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
-
4
-
5
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
-
3
N. Korea's top girl band to go on concert tour in China: sources
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother
-
5
