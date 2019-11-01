Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Friday, Nov. 1

All Headlines 08:56 November 01, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- N. Korea's announcement of successful test-firing of super-large multiple rocket launcher

-- Gov't to announce countermeasures against fine dust pollution

-- Search operation for 7 missing in chopper crash near Dokdo

Economy & Finance

-- South Korea's monthly data on headline inflation

-- South Korea's monthly data on exports

-- News Focus on Samsung Electronics' achievements and challenges as it marks 50th founding anniversary
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!