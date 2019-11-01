Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's consumer inflation unchanged in October

All Headlines 08:31 November 01, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's consumer inflation remained unchanged in October compared with a year earlier as decreased prices of agricultural products offset increased utility prices, the statistics agency said Friday.

The consumer price index was unchanged in October from a year earlier amid an economic slowdown, Statistics Korea said in a statement.

On-month, the country's inflation rose 0.2 percent, helped by gains in agricultural prices and service charges, it said.

Core inflation, which excludes agricultural and petroleum products, rose 0.8 percent from a year earlier.

Utility prices rose 1.5 percent on-year last month, while prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products fell 3.8 percent, the data showed.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
