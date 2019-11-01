S. Korea's exports down for 11th month on chips
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports plunged 14.7 percent in October from a year earlier, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month, data showed Friday.
Outbound shipments reached US$46.78 billion last month, compared with the $54.8 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The overall decrease was attributable to the prolonged slump in the global chip industry, the mainstay export product for Asia's No. 4 economy.
The protracted trade row between China and the United States, the two largest trading partners of South Korea, also weighed down exports.
Imports fell 14.6 percent on-year last month to $41.3 billion, the ministry added.
The country's trade surplus came to $5.39 billion in October, marking 93 straight months in which the country's exports have exceeded imports.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Hyundai Wia to invest 210 bln won in Russian plant
-
5
BTS' 6-month world tour expected to gross 200 bln won
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
N. Korea's top girl band to go on concert tour in China: sources
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother
-
5
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS