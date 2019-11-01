Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:02 November 01, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/10 Sunny 10

Incheon 19/12 Sunny 10

Suwon 19/10 Sunny 10

Cheongju 20/11 Sunny 0

Daejeon 21/10 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/09 Sunny 0

Gangneung 20/13 Sunny 0

Jeonju 21/11 Sunny 0

Gwangju 23/11 Sunny 0

Jeju 22/15 Sunny 0

Daegu 23/09 Sunny 0

Busan 23/14 Sunny 0

(END)

