Friday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 November 01, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/10 Sunny 10
Incheon 19/12 Sunny 10
Suwon 19/10 Sunny 10
Cheongju 20/11 Sunny 0
Daejeon 21/10 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/09 Sunny 0
Gangneung 20/13 Sunny 0
Jeonju 21/11 Sunny 0
Gwangju 23/11 Sunny 0
Jeju 22/15 Sunny 0
Daegu 23/09 Sunny 0
Busan 23/14 Sunny 0
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Hyundai Wia to invest 210 bln won in Russian plant
-
5
BTS' 6-month world tour expected to gross 200 bln won
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
N. Korea's top girl band to go on concert tour in China: sources
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother
-
5
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS