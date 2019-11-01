Shilla Duty Free wins bid for airport shop in Macau
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Shilla Duty Free, South Korea's leading duty-free operator, said Friday it has won a liquor and tobacco concession at Macau International Airport in the latest move to make further inroads into the Asian market.
The retailer will operate the concession on the northern side of the airport that spans 1,122 square meters across, which accounts for half of the total airport area, the duty-free operator said.
The concession will also have stores that can sell perfumes, cosmetics, clothing and miscellaneous goods.
The contract will last for five years until November 2024.
In 2014, Shilla Duty Free opened its first overseas outlet at Changi Airport. Since then, the company has been operating duty-free shops at four terminals at the Singapore airport. It also operates duty-free shops at Hong Kong International Airport and Incheon International Airport.
Shilla Duty Free also recently acquired a 44 percent stake in U.S. duty-free specialty retailer 3Sixty for US$121 million.
The Korean company, which posted annual sales of over 1 trillion won ($854 million) in overseas markets last year, expects to reap $600 million in Macau over the next five years.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Hyundai Wia to invest 210 bln won in Russian plant
-
5
BTS' 6-month world tour expected to gross 200 bln won
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
(LEAD) N. Korean leader sends condolence message to Moon over passing of his mother
-
4
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) Kim's condolence message signals no shift in Pyongyang's stance toward cross-border ties