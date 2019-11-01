Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day

Jeju's provincial government issued an advisory for PM 10, or fine dust particles smaller than 10 micrometers in diameter, at 7 a.m., with the southern resort island's PM 10 figure surging to 175 micrograms per cubic meter at that time. Jeju's air quality will stay at bad levels throughout the day before returning to normal Saturday, according to the National Institute of Environmental Research's Air Quality Forecasting Center.