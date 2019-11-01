Ryu Hyun-jin elects free agency after 7 years with Dodgers
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- It's official: Ryu Hyun-jin is now a free agent, after spending seven years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) announced its list of 131 free agents on Thursday (U.S. Eastern Time), a day after the conclusion of the World Series. More players could join them, pending option decisions in their current deals.
And Ryu, the South Korean left-hander coming off a Cy Young-worthy campaign, is one of four Dodgers to elect for free agency. Ryu signed a six-year, US$36 million deal before the 2013 season, after pitching for seven years in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). Then last winter, Ryu accepted a one-year qualifying offer, worth $17.9 million, to stay with the Dodgers.
He went 14-5 with a major league-best 2.32 ERA and threw 182 2/3 innings, his highest total since his 192 innings as a rookie in 2013. He was the National League (NL) starter at the All-Star Game and the NL Pitcher of the Month for May.
Ryu recently finished second to Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets for the NL Outstanding Pitcher award, presented by the MLBPA as part of its Players Choice Awards.
Ryu, 32, is represented by super agent Scott Boras.
