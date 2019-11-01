The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
All Headlines 11:02 November 01, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.30 1.30
2-M 1.37 1.37
3-M 1.44 1.44
6-M 1.48 1.48
12-M 1.53 1.53
(END)
