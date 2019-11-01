Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean man, accused of posting threatening messages on the White House website in 2015, has been acquitted in a ruling by an appeals court here, court officials said Friday.
In November 2016, the man in his 30s, only identified by his surname Lee, was sentenced to one and a half years in jail for attempted intimidation. He was released on bail in May 2017.
The Seoul Central District Court recently found him not guilty, overturning the previous ruling against him.
It did not acknowledge all of the evidence collected and submitted by investigators, citing procedural problems in the course of executing a search and seizure warrant.
The court said the investigative authorities had not abided by relevant laws and principles and failed to fully protect his legal rights.
Accordingly, it added, the evidence secured from the search can't be used to prove him guilty.
It's hard to regard him as having posted the messages only on the basis of the remaining evidence except that gained "illegally" from the search, the court pointed out.
According to the prosecution, Lee used internet access from his home in Seoul to post two separate messages indicating an attempt to harm Obama's family and kill the U.S. ambassador to Seoul, respectively.
