2001 World Series trophy to visit Seoul
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- The 2001 World Series trophy, won by the Arizona Diamondbacks team featuring a South Korean closer, will visit Seoul for the first time next week.
Local organizers of the MLB Experience in Korea said Friday that the trophy, formally called the Commissioner's Trophy, will be unveiled to the media on Wednesday, and then will be on display for the public from next Thursday to Nov. 10 at Jamsil Sports Complex in southeastern Seoul.
Submarine pitcher Kim Byung-hyun was the Diamondbacks' closer during that World Series, when they defeated the New York Yankees in seven games. Arizona's third baseman then was Matt Williams, who's now managing the Kia Tigers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
The MLB Experience in Korea has been put together by Major League Baseball (MLB) to bring South Korean fans closer to the world's most prestigious baseball league.
The festivities will also include a home run derby featuring former stars from MLB and KBO on Nov. 9. The MLB lineup will be: Gary Sheffield, a nine-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger with 509 career home runs; Derrek Lee, a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner at first base; Jimmy Rollins, the 2007 National League MVP; and Shane Victorino, who boasts two World Series rings and four Gold Gloves as an outfielder.
These ex-MLB All-Stars will also run a clinic for local youth baseball players.
