S. Korea's exports to recover starting Nov.: industry ministry
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEJONG, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will begin to revitalize its ailing exports this month, the industry ministry said Friday, in line with a recovery in chips, the mainstay export of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Outbound shipments from Asia's No. 4 economy fell for the 11th consecutive month as of October. It was the steepest on-year decrease since the 19.6-percent drop posted in January 2016.
Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo claimed that South Korea is assumed to have hit a nadir in terms of exports in October, with a full-fledged recovery to begin in the first quarter of next year.
"(The decrease) followed global uncertainties such as the trade dispute between the United States and China, along with Japan's export restriction against South Korea," the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy said in a statement.
"Exports were also affected by the delay in the recovery of the chip industry and the decrease in global oil prices," it added. "However, South Korea's exports are expected to gradually recover starting in November."
To further promote exports, the industry ministry said it will help more than 3,500 companies to participate in overseas business events by the end of this year. It also vowed to allocate 60 trillion won (US$51.3 billion) in the fourth quarter to finance trading companies.
South Korea will especially focus efforts on fostering new growth engines, namely the nonmemory chip, biohealth and future automobile industries. The government vowed to raise a whopping 300 trillion won in cooperation with private firms.
The ministry will also continue to roll out its "regulatory sandbox" programs, in which companies are granted more leeway to commercialize new technologies in the market, such as robot delivery services, free from existing regulations.
Through the summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) slated for next month, the ministry said it will prepare various programs to promote trade and investment by local companies in the emerging economies.
"We plan to promptly come up with the necessary support to revitalize local exports and investment and provide the companies with feasible support," Sung said during a meeting with trade-related organizations.
