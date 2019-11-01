Moon calls off Mexico visit this month after Chile's APEC cancellation
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has canceled a two-day trip to Mexico this month, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday, as Chile has pulled out of hosting an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Moon was scheduled to visit Mexico from Nov. 13-14 for talks with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on his way to Santiago for the annual APEC session.
His Mexico visit has been canceled "unavoidably" due to the Chilean government's withdrawal from hosting the APEC meeting, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, said.
"The change of schedule has been made in consultations with the Mexican government, and the Mexican side has expressed its understanding," she added.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Moon says no Cabinet shake-up planned
-
5
(LEAD) Doosan Bears capture Korean Series with thrilling victory
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) 7 missing in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
(LEAD) Kim's condolence message signals no shift in Pyongyang's stance toward cross-border ties