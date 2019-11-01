GM Korea's Oct. sales drop 26 pct on weak demand
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Friday its sales declined 26 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak demand for its vehicles.
GM Korea sold 30,158 vehicles in October, down from 40,477 units the previous year, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 23 percent to 6,394 units last month from 8,273 a year ago. Exports declined 26 percent to 23,764 from 32,204 over the cited period, it said.
GM Korea launched the U.S.-made Equinox SUV and the upgraded Chevrolet Spark minicar last year, and the midsize Colorado pickup truck and the Traverse SUV this year. But new vehicles didn't help buoy sales.
From January to October, sales declined 11 percent to 339,091 autos from 381,826 in the year-ago period, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
