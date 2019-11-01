LG Uplus Q3 net dips 32.1 pct on 5G investment
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- LG Uplus Corp., South Korea's No. 3 mobile carrier, said Friday its net profit dropped 32.1 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier due to increased spending for 5G infrastructure buildup and marketing.
Net profit stood at 104.5 billion won (US$89.5 million) in the July-September period, compared with 153.8 billion won a year ago, LG Uplus said in a regulatory filing.
Third-quarter sales rose 8.4 percent on-year to 3.2 trillion won, and operating profit decreased 31.7 percent to 155.9 billion won over the three-month period, the firm said.
LG Uplus said its profits decreased, despite solid sales, due to increased marketing costs and continued investment for 5G networks that rolled out in early April.
The company's marketing spending soared 17.5 percent on-year to 586.1 billion won in the third quarter, as it carried out aggressive campaigns for 5G service. Its capital spending skyrocketed 169.4 percent to 784.4 billion won over the period in line with the construction of 5G base stations.
LG Uplus said revenue from its mainstay mobile business gained 3.5 percent to 1.4 trillion won in the third quarter, thanks to an increased number of 5G subscribers.
The company said it had about 875,000 5G users as of September, which accounted for 5.9 percent of its total mobile subscribers.
Sales from its smart home division surged 3.2 percent to 995 billion won, led by robust IPTV and high-speed internet business.
The number of its IPTV subscribers jumped 11.5 percent on-year to 4.4 million in the third quarter, and that of high-speed internet users grew 5.4 percent to 4.2 million, it noted.
LG Uplus said it will speed up building 5G base stations across the nation to improve the quality of the network and boost premium service users, and that it will create new revenue streams with various services for enterprise users, including connected cars and smart factories.
