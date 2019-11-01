N.K. state media stays mum on Kim's condolence message to Moon
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- North Korean state media have not reported yet on leader Kim Jong-un's condolence message to South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the death of Moon's mother in a possible sign that Pyongyang does not want to be seen as softening its stance on Seoul.
Kim expressed his "deep condolence" in the message delivered through the truce village of Panmunjom on Wednesday, a day after Moon's mother passed away. The surprise message had raised hope for improvement in relations between the two sides, though such hope was dashed by the North's projectile firings on Thursday.
North Korean state media outlets have not reported on the message yet.
This compares with its relatively open reporting earlier this year when Kim sent a condolence message and a wreath of flowers to the South in June when Lee Hee-ho, the wife of late former President Kim Dae-jung, died. The Korean Central News Agency reported on the message just four hours after its delivery.
Given that Kim's latest actions are usually updated on North Korean media the following day, it seems unlikely that state media will ever report on this week's condolence message.
That could be related to the hard-line stance that Pyongyang has taken on Seoul.
Last week, the North's leader ordered that all South Korean-built facilities at the North's Mount Kumgang resort be removed in an apparent expression of frustration amid few signs that the long-suspended joint tourism project will resume anytime soon.
In response, South Korea offered to hold talks, but Pyongyang rejected the proposal.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
