6 companies to recall over 120,000 vehicles
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Honda Motor Korea Co. and four other companies will recall more than 120,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Sunday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers, and importers of foreign vehicles.
Hyundai Motor, Ford Motor Co., Porsche, BMW, Honda and Ducati are recalling 22 models amounting to 122,350 units, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems include a faulty air bag system in Hyundai Motor's i30 hatchback, faulty power steering in Ford Motor's Mondeo sedan and a defective air bag system in Honda Motor's CR-V SUV, it said.
Starting Friday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
1
Submarine rescue ship mobilized to find victims of crashed chopper near Dokdo
-
2
(5th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
4
Xi voices willingness to maintain 'close communication' with N. Korean leader
-
5
Submarine starter works 3 shutout innings in tuneup outing for Premier12