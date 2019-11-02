Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT opens ICT rescue center in Nepal Himalayas

All Headlines 12:00 November 02, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean telecom company KT Corp. said Saturday it has opened a rescue center on a famous trekking course in Nepal's Himalayas to facilitate communication between mountaineers and rescue staff.

KT said the new ICT rescue center was opened in the base camp on Machhapuchhre, a mountain 3,700 meters above sea level, in the Annapurna Himalayas of north central Nepal.

A rescue worker demonstrates the delivery of rescue devices using a drone in this photo provided by the Korean telecom company on Nov. 1, 2019. KT Corp. opened an ICT rescue center in the base camp on Machhapuchhre, a mountain 3,700 meters above sea level, in the Annapurna Himalayas of north central Nepal on Nov. 2. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

KT said the new facility has a long-term wireless repeater to help trekkers carrying GPS devices and smartphones better communicate with rescue workers in the base camp.

The company said the new center will help locate trekkers, allow drones to deliver rescue devices and medical supplies for those who are in emergency situations.

The center opened after KT, Nepal's government and the Um Hong Gil Human Foundation, a foundation named after a famous South Korean mountaineer, signed an agreement in May to collaborate on emergency rescue services on one of the most popular trekking courses in the world.

