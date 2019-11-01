KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Friday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 64,200 UP 800
ShinhanGroup 42,650 UP 150
Yuhan 219,500 DN 5,000
SLCORP 20,600 DN 350
HITEJINRO 29,350 UP 900
LS 47,000 DN 1,500
GC Corp 125,500 DN 3,000
DaeduckElec 10,600 DN 100
GS E&C 30,700 DN 200
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,550 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 231,000 UP 3,500
KPIC 121,000 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,110 DN 40
SKC 44,750 UP 400
SK Discovery 22,450 0
IlyangPharm 21,750 DN 50
AK Holdings 31,350 UP 50
LOTTE 36,250 DN 250
GS Retail 38,300 UP 50
Ottogi 568,000 UP 3,000
DB HiTek 17,150 UP 150
CJ 85,000 UP 2,600
JWPHARMA 29,100 UP 150
LGInt 15,450 DN 100
DongkukStlMill 5,900 UP 20
SBC 16,250 UP 250
Hyundai M&F INS 25,250 0
TONGYANG 1,440 UP 5
SGBC 37,950 DN 150
KAL 25,000 UP 100
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,360 UP 20
LG Corp. 70,100 UP 700
SsangyongMtr 2,300 UP 10
BoryungPharm 13,550 UP 100
L&L 11,700 DN 100
NamyangDairy 467,000 DN 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,500 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 31,850 UP 50
Shinsegae 235,500 DN 500
Nongshim 244,000 UP 2,000
