KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
NEXENTIRE 9,450 UP 90
CHONGKUNDANG 94,200 DN 1,500
KCC 226,000 0
AmoreG 85,600 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 124,000 UP 2,000
HankookShellOil 328,000 DN 3,500
BukwangPharm 14,550 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,050 DN 250
SsangyongCement 5,840 DN 20
TaekwangInd 1,090,000 DN 7,000
Hyosung 80,700 DN 2,000
Binggrae 55,000 0
GCH Corp 20,900 UP 100
LotteChilsung 136,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,100 DN 100
POSCO 213,500 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 90,700 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG SDS 204,500 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,450 UP 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,165 DN 65
DB INSURANCE 49,900 DN 600
SamsungElec 51,200 UP 800
NHIS 12,100 0
CJ LOGISTICS 157,500 0
DOOSAN 75,900 DN 1,900
DaelimInd 91,500 UP 500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13250 DN50
KiaMtr 42,500 DN 50
Donga Socio Holdings 92,200 DN 300
SK hynix 83,100 UP 1,100
Youngpoong 610,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,950 0
SamsungF&MIns 219,000 UP 2,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,300 UP 50
Kogas 39,300 0
Hanwha 23,900 UP 150
Daesang 21,550 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,980 UP 170
ORION Holdings 16,200 UP 400
KISWire 21,900 UP 100
