KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:41 November 01, 2019

LotteFood 429,500 DN 2,000
MERITZ SECU 4,535 UP 25
HtlShilla 79,100 UP 1,600
Hanmi Science 43,950 UP 350
SamsungElecMech 114,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 64,100 UP 700
KSOE 118,000 DN 4,000
Hanwha Chem 16,500 UP 150
OCI 62,200 DN 700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,750 DN 1,000
KorZinc 432,000 DN 2,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,210 DN 40
SYC 49,100 UP 850
HyundaiMipoDock 42,050 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 31,800 DN 150
S-Oil 101,500 UP 1,800
LG Innotek 121,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 232,500 UP 5,500
HYUNDAI WIA 51,300 UP 100
KumhoPetrochem 70,900 UP 900
Mobis 243,000 UP 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 36,800 DN 1,000
HDC HOLDINGS 11,650 DN 200
S-1 95,300 UP 1,600
Hanchem 93,300 DN 500
DWS 33,950 DN 500
UNID 47,600 UP 900
KEPCO 25,350 DN 100
SamsungSecu 33,700 UP 100
SKTelecom 236,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 45,700 UP 100
HyundaiElev 74,000 UP 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,750 DN 400
Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 50
SK 263,000 UP 4,500
DAEKYO 6,160 UP 20
GKL 21,450 UP 200
Handsome 29,100 DN 100
WJ COWAY 90,700 DN 1,100
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,500 DN 2,000
