LotteFood 429,500 DN 2,000

MERITZ SECU 4,535 UP 25

HtlShilla 79,100 UP 1,600

Hanmi Science 43,950 UP 350

SamsungElecMech 114,000 UP 1,000

Hanssem 64,100 UP 700

KSOE 118,000 DN 4,000

Hanwha Chem 16,500 UP 150

OCI 62,200 DN 700

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 48,750 DN 1,000

KorZinc 432,000 DN 2,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,210 DN 40

SYC 49,100 UP 850

HyundaiMipoDock 42,050 DN 1,400

IS DONGSEO 31,800 DN 150

S-Oil 101,500 UP 1,800

LG Innotek 121,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 232,500 UP 5,500

HYUNDAI WIA 51,300 UP 100

KumhoPetrochem 70,900 UP 900

Mobis 243,000 UP 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 36,800 DN 1,000

HDC HOLDINGS 11,650 DN 200

S-1 95,300 UP 1,600

Hanchem 93,300 DN 500

DWS 33,950 DN 500

UNID 47,600 UP 900

KEPCO 25,350 DN 100

SamsungSecu 33,700 UP 100

SKTelecom 236,000 DN 1,000

S&T MOTIV 45,700 UP 100

HyundaiElev 74,000 UP 300

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,750 DN 400

Hanon Systems 11,550 DN 50

SK 263,000 UP 4,500

DAEKYO 6,160 UP 20

GKL 21,450 UP 200

Handsome 29,100 DN 100

WJ COWAY 90,700 DN 1,100

LOTTE SHOPPING 122,500 DN 2,000

(MORE)