IBK 11,900 UP 100

KorElecTerm 46,000 DN 100

NamhaeChem 8,300 0

DONGSUH 17,600 UP 100

BGF 5,600 DN 150

SamsungEng 17,900 UP 100

SAMSUNG C&T 101,000 UP 1,000

PanOcean 4,415 UP 20

SAMSUNG CARD 33,400 DN 150

CheilWorldwide 24,400 DN 350

KT 26,600 UP 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201000 UP2500

LG Uplus 13,200 DN 250

SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 UP 100

KT&G 101,000 UP 1,000

DHICO 5,770 DN 370

LG Display 13,300 DN 350

Kangwonland 31,950 UP 600

NAVER 167,000 UP 3,000

Kakao 145,500 UP 4,000

NCsoft 538,000 UP 22,000

DSME 28,050 DN 100

DSINFRA 5,490 DN 160

DWEC 4,340 DN 15

Donga ST 102,000 UP 500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,400 UP 150

CJ CheilJedang 230,500 UP 2,000

DongwonF&B 224,000 DN 5,000

KEPCO KPS 32,750 UP 150

LGH&H 1,258,000 DN 3,000

LGCHEM 309,000 UP 1,500

KEPCO E&C 20,100 DN 450

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,600 UP 100

HALLA HOLDINGS 41,750 0

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 DN 150

LGELECTRONICS 67,200 UP 300

Celltrion 199,000 DN 1,000

Huchems 21,950 DN 150

DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,500 DN 400

(MORE)