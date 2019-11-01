Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:41 November 01, 2019

IBK 11,900 UP 100
KorElecTerm 46,000 DN 100
NamhaeChem 8,300 0
DONGSUH 17,600 UP 100
BGF 5,600 DN 150
SamsungEng 17,900 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 101,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 4,415 UP 20
SAMSUNG CARD 33,400 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 24,400 DN 350
KT 26,600 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL201000 UP2500
LG Uplus 13,200 DN 250
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,700 UP 100
KT&G 101,000 UP 1,000
DHICO 5,770 DN 370
LG Display 13,300 DN 350
Kangwonland 31,950 UP 600
NAVER 167,000 UP 3,000
Kakao 145,500 UP 4,000
NCsoft 538,000 UP 22,000
DSME 28,050 DN 100
DSINFRA 5,490 DN 160
DWEC 4,340 DN 15
Donga ST 102,000 UP 500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,400 UP 150
CJ CheilJedang 230,500 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 224,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO KPS 32,750 UP 150
LGH&H 1,258,000 DN 3,000
LGCHEM 309,000 UP 1,500
KEPCO E&C 20,100 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 84,600 UP 100
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,750 0
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 DN 150
LGELECTRONICS 67,200 UP 300
Celltrion 199,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 21,950 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,500 DN 400
(MORE)

