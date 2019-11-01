KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 67,400 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 30,050 DN 200
GS 49,650 0
CJ CGV 34,150 UP 400
HYUNDAILIVART 14,050 DN 100
LIG Nex1 33,750 UP 100
FILA KOREA 60,900 UP 3,300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,500 UP 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,200 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,240 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 196,000 UP 4,000
LF 19,600 DN 50
FOOSUNG 8,390 DN 50
JW HOLDINGS 6,270 UP 30
SK Innovation 160,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 20,450 UP 300
KBFinancialGroup 42,300 UP 350
Hansae 18,350 UP 250
LG HAUSYS 58,600 DN 900
Youngone Corp 35,550 UP 800
KOLON IND 47,400 UP 150
HanmiPharm 334,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,820 DN 130
emart 113,500 UP 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY316 50 UP600
KOLMAR KOREA 46,850 DN 1,300
CUCKOO 104,500 UP 500
COSMAX 77,900 DN 2,000
MANDO 36,050 UP 250
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 396,000 DN 2,500
INNOCEAN 65,200 UP 1,000
Doosan Bobcat 31,700 UP 200
Netmarble 88,900 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S338500 DN3000
ORION 113,000 UP 7,000
BGF Retail 179,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 47,600 UP 400
HDC-OP 31,100 UP 150
HYOSUNG HEAVY 27,850 DN 450
WooriFinancialGroup 11,800 UP 50
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Moon says no Cabinet shake-up planned
-
5
(LEAD) Doosan Bears capture Korean Series with thrilling victory
-
-
