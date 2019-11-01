Hyundai's Oct. sales fall 2.5 pct on weak demand
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday its sales fell 2.5 percent last month from a year earlier due to weak demand amid a slowing global economy.
Hyundai Motor sold 399,906 vehicles in October, down from 410,325 units a year earlier, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales declined 2.1 percent to 64,912 units last month from 66,288 a year ago, while overseas sales were down 2.6 percent to 334,994 from 344,037 over the cited period, the statement said.
"A slowing global economy and trade disputes between the United States and China weighed on vehicle sales globally. Weak sales in China continue to weigh on the results," it said.
From January to October, sales declined 3.8 percent to 3,629,577 autos from 3,773,081 units in the year-ago period, the statement said.
