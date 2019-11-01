(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend gains for 2nd day on tech gains
(ATTN: ADDS bond yield at bottom)
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks rose for the second consecutive session on Friday on foreign buying, helped by strong Chinese factory data and a positive outlook for South Korean memory chip makers, analysts said. The Korean won fell against the greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) increased 16.72 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 2,100.2. Trading volume was moderate at 411.6 million shares worth 4.45 trillion won (US$3.81 billion), with gainers beating losers 482 to 334.
The index started a tad higher and extended gains in afternoon trading as foreigners scooped up local shares despite reports that cast doubt on a long-term trade deal between the United States and China.
China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in over two years in October, a positive sign for South Korea's exports.
At home, South Korea's exports dipped 14.7 percent in October from a year earlier, extending their slump to an 11th consecutive month on weak chip exports amid global trade tensions.
"Foreign investors remained net buyers on an upbeat outlook for tech bluechips and positive Chinese data, supporting the index," Choi Yu-jun, an analyst at Shinhan Investment, said.
Foreigners bought a net 138 billion won to drive up the overall market. Institutions and retail investors sold a net 118.2 billion won and 59.1 billion won, respectively.
Tech shares were among the top gainers of the day.
Memory chip makers rose as investors bet on improved demand next year following a slump this year.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved up 1.59 percent to 51,200, and SK hynix, the world's No. 2 chipmaker, increased 1.34 percent to 83,100 won.
Naver, the nation's top portal operator, added 1.83 percent to reach 167,000 won and extend its rally. Leading mobile messenger operator Kakao advanced 2.83 percent to 145,500 won.
Bio shares were down. Samsung BioLogics, Samsung's health care unit, fell 0.63 percent to 396,000 won, and pharmaceutical maker Celltrion lost 0.5 percent to hit 199,000 won.
The local currency closed at 1,165.6 won against the U.S. dollar, down 2.2 won from Thursday's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys added 0.1 basis point to 1.467 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond rose 0.9 basis point to 1.592 percent.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
