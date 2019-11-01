Kia's Oct. sales fall 0.8 pct on weak overseas demand
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. said Friday its sales fell 0.8 percent last month from a year earlier on weak overseas demand.
Kia Motors sold 248,752 vehicles in October, down from 250,680 units a year ago, helped by strong sales of the Mohave sport utility vehicle in the domestic market, the company said in a statement.
Last month, domestic sales rose 2.3 percent on-year to 47,143 units from 46,100. Overseas sales declined 1.5 percent to 201,609 vehicles from 204,580 during the same period, it said.
To prop up sales, Kia plans to launch the all-new Soul box car and the all-new Seltos compact SUV in global markets later this year.
From January to October, sales declined 1.4 percent to 2,292,532 autos from 2,324,059 during the same period of last year, the statement said.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
Moon says no Cabinet shake-up planned
-
5
(LEAD) Doosan Bears capture Korean Series with thrilling victory
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea fires two unidentified projectiles toward East Sea: JCS
-
3
N. Korea fires at least 1 unidentified projectile toward East Sea: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) 7 missing in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
(LEAD) Kim's condolence message signals no shift in Pyongyang's stance toward cross-border ties