Seoul shares to trade higher on trade hopes next week
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks are expected to rise next week on hopes that the United States and China are nearing an interim deal to ease trade tension, analysts said Saturday.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed at 2,100.2 points on Friday, up 0.6 percent from last week.
The index recorded a weekly gain as the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and rising prospects of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing lifted overall market sentiment.
Investors digested a mixed bag of corporate earnings by major Korean companies, while South Korea's exports extended their slump to an 11th consecutive month in October on weak chip exports amid global trade tensions.
Service, chemical and bio companies were among the top gainers, while bank, insurance and securities stocks lost out.
Foreigners bought a net 138 billion won worth of local stocks this week. Institutions and retail investors offloaded a net 118.5 billion won and 59.3 billion won, respectively.
Analysts said investors will keep a watchful eye on progress in the trade talks between the U.S. and China and other economic data from major economies in the coming week.
"Market sentiment is expected to be positive on an imminent trade deal between the U.S. and China, but concerns remain over slowing growth in major economies," Kim Byung-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said.
On Tuesday, the U.S. will announce manufacturing data and China will release a report on service sector activities. China's October export data is scheduled for Friday.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(LEAD) Doosan Bears capture Korean Series with thrilling victory
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
BIGBANG's G-Dragon discharged from military
-
1
(5th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
2
(LEAD) 7 missing in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korea says it successfully tested super-large multiple rocket launcher
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
5
(6th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo