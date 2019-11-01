SK Telecom, Xilinx team up on home security
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Friday it has adopted a data center accelerator card by U.S. chipmaker Xilinx Inc. for its artificial intelligence-based home security service.
The service monitors customers' commercial and home camera systems, and dispatches security guards when there are physical intrusion circumstances.
"The importance of AI has become more serious as our business expands into sectors such as media, e-commerce and security," Park Jin-hyo, Chief Technology Officer and Head of ICT R&D Center at SK Telecom, said. "We have been working in the (AI inference accelerator) sector since three years ago and have partnered with Xilinx in the process of research."
Xilinx, based in California, primarily supplies programmable logic devices. It marks the third time that SK Telecom and Xilinx have joined hands.
