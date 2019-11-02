Festivals Calendar - November 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in November.
* Busan Fireworks Festival
When: Nov. 2
Where: Gwangalli Beach, Busan
The annual fireworks festival, the 15th edition this year, lights up the sky over Busan's Gwangalli Beach. The festival has grown from a small regional affair into one of country's major festivals, drawing visitors from across the nation and from outside of the country.
For more information, call 051-501-6051 or visit the website (http://www.bfo.or.kr).
* Seoul Lantern Festival
When: Nov. 1-17
Where: Cheonggyecheon, Seoul
From Nov. 1 to 17, Cheonggyecheon, or Cheonggye Stream, in central Seoul will become an extravaganza of light and water with about 30,000 lanterns illuminating the autumn nightscape.
Visitors will enjoy many more lanterns than last year, with the exhibition starting at Cheonggye Plaza and spanning a 1.2-kilometer section along the stream to Supyo Bridge.
For more information, call 02-3788-0856 or visit the website (http://www.seoullantern.com).
* Seocheon-Gunsan Geumgang Migratory Bird Travel
When: Nov. 22-24
Where: Geumgang Migratory Bird Observatory, Geumgang Marsh Ecological Park in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province and Bird Village in Seocheon in the same province
Visitors will have the chance to take field trips to observe migratory birds up close, watch movies on migratory birds and enjoy cultural events, symposiums and exhibitions. Guided bus tours will also be available. The bird watching corridor, known as Tamjohoerang in Korean, built on the embankment of the Geum River, is the only facility of its kind in Korea. Children can also learn about the ecology of birds at Napo Cross fields.
For more information, call 041-952-9525 or visit the event's website (http://gmbo.gunsan.go.kr).
