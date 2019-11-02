Festivals Calendar - November 2019

Visitors will have the chance to take field trips to observe migratory birds up close, watch movies on migratory birds and enjoy cultural events, symposiums and exhibitions. Guided bus tours will also be available. The bird watching corridor, known as Tamjohoerang in Korean, built on the embankment of the Geum River, is the only facility of its kind in Korea. Children can also learn about the ecology of birds at Napo Cross fields.