In a sign of turnaround, slugger goes deep vs. Puerto Rico before Premier12
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 1 (Yonhap) -- With one swing of the bat on Friday, South Korean slugger Kim Jae-hwan may have silenced critics who doubted his place in the heart of the national team lineup.
Kim launched a no-doubter of a two-run home run against Puerto Rico in the teams' tuneup game before the Premier12 tournament, which will double as the qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Kim's blast, against left-hander Miguel Martinez in the bottom fifth, gave South Korea a 4-0 lead, and the home team won by that same score.
Granted, the home run came in a low-pressure, exhibition game, but the way Kim was hitting -- or not hitting -- in the recent Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason, he'd take any home run in any situation.
Kim won the 2018 regular season MVP for the Doosan Bears, thanks to 44 home runs, 133 RBIs and a .334/.405/.657 line. But his numbers dropped across the board in 2019, as he finished with just 15 home runs, 91 RBIs and a .283/.362/.434 slash line.
Kim fared no better in the Korean Series, where the Bears swept the Kiwoom Heroes in four games despite the slugger's lack of production. He went just 4-for-20 with one RBI and no extra-base hits. He also struck out nine times.
Against this backdrop, Friday's home run was an encouraging one for Kim and the rest of the team.
"I was just lucky that I got a pitch to hit," Kim said of the hanging slider from Puerto Rican left-hander Miguel Martinez. "It's gratifying to win our first game here. And I'm happy to have driven in a couple of runs for the team."
Kim said he tried to put his KBO struggles behind him as he joined the national team.
"It's always an honor to play for the country, and I came here determined to be more productive at the plate," Kim said. "I'd like to apologize to my Doosan Bears fans. Hopefully, I'll put up better numbers for the national team."
