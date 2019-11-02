Saturday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:01 November 02, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/09 Sunny 20
Incheon 18/11 Sunny 20
Suwon 19/08 Sunny 20
Cheongju 20/09 Sunny 20
Daejeon 20/09 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 17/07 Sunny 20
Gangneung 23/12 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 20/09 Sunny 20
Gwangju 22/11 Sunny 20
Jeju 23/14 Sunny 20
Daegu 20/10 Sunny 20
Busan 22/15 Sunny 20
(END)
