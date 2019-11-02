Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

November 02, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 02 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/09 Sunny 20

Incheon 18/11 Sunny 20

Suwon 19/08 Sunny 20

Cheongju 20/09 Sunny 20

Daejeon 20/09 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 17/07 Sunny 20

Gangneung 23/12 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 20/09 Sunny 20

Gwangju 22/11 Sunny 20

Jeju 23/14 Sunny 20

Daegu 20/10 Sunny 20

Busan 22/15 Sunny 20

