SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- N. Korea seen completing development of four new weapons (Kookmin Daily)
-- National security adviser's assessment of N.K. missiles sparks uproar during audit session (Donga llbo)
-- Rescue workers find crashed helicopter (Seoul Shinmun)
-- N. Korea boasts success of firing super-large multiple rocket launcher (Segye Times)
-- Nat'l security adviser says N.K. missiles do not pose grave threat to S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea has no effective measures to tackle fine dust this winter (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Goverment's anti-fine dust measures do not include expansion of suspending the operation of coal-fired power stations (Hankyoreh)
-- Justice ministry did not inform transportation ministry of prosecution's plan to indict ride-hailing service executives (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Old diesel-fuel cars not allowed to be used in Seoul, its adjacent areas in winter (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea's exports down for 11th month (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Top Blue House official dismisses threat from N. Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- South Korea's exports decline for 11 straight months (Korea Herald)
-- Koreas not on good terms: security chief (Korea Times)
