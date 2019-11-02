(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 2)

What is going on in the East Sea? There are increasing signs that tensions may escalate again on the Korean Peninsula amid the deadlock in nuclear disarmament talks between North Korea and the U.S. It is quite worrisome to see the North use provocations apparently as a bargaining chip to gain concessions from the U.S. instead of trying to seek a peaceful solution through negotiations. It is just strange to expect the U.S. and other countries to do nothing while the North is firing missiles. The game changer was presumably the North's SLBM test.