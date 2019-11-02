(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 2)

With both domestic and external demand losing ground, the Korean economy has lost vitality. Hong Nam-ki, deputy prime minister for the economy, called for "radical" measures. External factors such as trade wars cannot be helped. Authorities must do their utmost to revive consumption. The Bank of Korea has cut the policy rate twice this year to bring it to the historic low of 1.25 percent. Cheap liquidity should stimulate consumer and corporate spending. But loan rates have gone up instead. Over the last two weeks since the policy rate cut, mortgage rates at KB Kookmin Bank went up 15 basis points.