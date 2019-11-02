N. Korea's vice foreign minister embarks on European tour
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's vice foreign minister, Kim Son-gyong, left for Sweden Saturday, the country's state media said, a month after nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States collapsed.
The trip will also take Kim to Finland and Poland, the Korean Central News Agency said in a one-sentence dispatch. It did not provide any further details on the purpose of the visit.
The trip came two days after North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea in its 12th weapons test this year.
North Korea and the U.S. failed to work out differences in their working-level talks in Stockholm in early October -- the first since the collapse of February's second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
North Korea has stepped up pressure on the U.S. to meet the year-end deadline that it has set for Washington to come up with a new proposal on how to exchange denuclearization measures and sanctions relief.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
1
(5th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
2
(6th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
3
(7th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
5
(News Focus) Roaring K-pop boom reverses fate of declining CDs and other tangible albums