Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's vice foreign minister embarks on European tour

All Headlines 18:53 November 02, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's vice foreign minister, Kim Son-gyong, left for Sweden Saturday, the country's state media said, a month after nuclear talks between North Korea and the United States collapsed.

The trip will also take Kim to Finland and Poland, the Korean Central News Agency said in a one-sentence dispatch. It did not provide any further details on the purpose of the visit.

The trip came two days after North Korea fired two short-range projectiles from a western region toward the East Sea in its 12th weapons test this year.

North Korea and the U.S. failed to work out differences in their working-level talks in Stockholm in early October -- the first since the collapse of February's second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korea has stepped up pressure on the U.S. to meet the year-end deadline that it has set for Washington to come up with a new proposal on how to exchange denuclearization measures and sanctions relief.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#North Korea
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!