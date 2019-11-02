S. Korea defeats Puerto Rico for 2nd straight game in tuneup for Premier12
SEOUL, Nov. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korean blanked Puerto Rico 5-0 on Saturday for its second straight victory in the buildup to an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament.
No. 9 hitter Min Byung-hun homered and knocked in two runs, while seven pitchers combined to hold Puerto Rico to just three hits at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.
Both South Korea and Puerto Rico are prepping for the Premier12, a World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) tournament doubling as the qualification event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
The bottom third of the South Korean lineup produced the first run in the top of the third. No. 7 hitter Kim Hyun-soo led off the inning with a double to center, and Choi Jeong reached when first baseman David Vidal dropped the throw from pitcher Fernando Cabrera after a soft comebacker to the mound. Then No. 9 hitter Min Byung-hun plated Kim with a single up the middle for a 1-0 lead.
Park Min-woo sacrificed the runners over to second and third. And Kim Ha-seong's line drive that struck Cabrera in the back and rolled into center field brought home both runners to make it 3-0 South Korea.
Min led off the fifth inning with a solo home run off Andres Santiago, putting South Korea up 4-0. After watching two balls go by, Min turned on a high fastball and deposited into the seats in left field.
South Korea added a run in the eighth. Park Sei-hyok greeted new pitcher Ramesis Rosa with a triple past right fielder Jesmuel Valentin, and Park Kun-woo's ringing double to right-center gap gave South Korea a 5-0 lead.
South Korean starter Park Jong-hun worked three scoreless innings, giving up two hits while striking out one and walking one.
The submarine pitcher faced the minimum through two innings. In the third, Park pitched around a leadoff double and a walk to keep Puerto Rico off the board.
After Park, six relievers combined for six innings of one-hit ball with nine strikeouts.
At the Premier12, South Korea will host Group C games against Australia, Canada and Cuba from Nov. 6-8 at Gocheok Sky Dome. Puerto Rico will play in Group B against Japan, Chinese Taipei and Venezuela in Taichung, Chinese Taipei.
Group A teams are: the United States, the Netherlands, the Dominican Republic and Mexico.
The top two nations from each group will reach the Super Round, which will take place in Japan.
South Korea is the last Olympic baseball champion, from 2008. The sport wasn't part of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics and rejoined the program for 2020.
To have a chance to defend that gold medal, South Korea must reach the Super Round and also finish ahead of its two Asia/Oceania rivals, Australia and Chinese Taipei.
