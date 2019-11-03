Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

November 03, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 21/10 Cloudy 30

Incheon 19/10 Cloudy 30

Suwon 20/08 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 19/10 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 20/10 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 17/08 Cloudy 40

Gangneung 16/13 Rain 80

Jeonju 20/12 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 21/12 Cloudy 0

Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 20

Daegu 20/11 Cloudy 20

Busan 22/14 Sunny 60

(END)

