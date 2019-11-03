Sunday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:11 November 03, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 21/10 Cloudy 30
Incheon 19/10 Cloudy 30
Suwon 20/08 Cloudy 30
Cheongju 19/10 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 20/10 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 17/08 Cloudy 40
Gangneung 16/13 Rain 80
Jeonju 20/12 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 21/12 Cloudy 0
Jeju 21/17 Cloudy 20
Daegu 20/11 Cloudy 20
Busan 22/14 Sunny 60
(END)
