Hyundai, Kia's market share in Europe rebounds to 8 pct in Sept.
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top automaker Hyundai Motor Group saw its market share in the European market rebound to 8 percent in September, data showed Sunday, after sliding to the 6 percent level in June.
The group, which holds Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp. under its wing, garnered 8 percent of the European Union market in the month, according to the data compiled by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.
It marked the first time for the monthly figure to reach 8 percent since achieving 8.6 percent in September last year.
The figure had dropped to 6 percent in March but gradually recovered to reach 6.6 percent in August.
Hyundai Motor Group came in the fourth spot in terms of market share, with Volkswagen Group, PSA Group and Renault Group taking up the top three spots, the data showed.
Hyundai enjoyed the highest market share among non-European brands in the EU market, with the figure also hovering above other popular European players, including BMW and Daimler.
In September, Hyundai sold 50,601 units of cars in the market, and its smaller sister Kia sold 49,410 units. The combined amount rose 6.7 percent from a year earlier.
The increase apparently came on the back of the rising popularity of small SUVs, along with environment-friendly cars in Europe, industry watchers said, including the hybrid version of the Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
1
Submarine rescue ship mobilized to find victims of crashed chopper near Dokdo
-
2
(5th LD) Rescuers find crashed chopper, body of presumed victim near Dokdo
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
4
Xi voices willingness to maintain 'close communication' with N. Korean leader
-
5
Submarine starter works 3 shutout innings in tuneup outing for Premier12