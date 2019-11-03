Seoul posts one of sharpest drops in potential growth rate among OECD members
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea posted one of the sharpest drops in its potential growth rate for this year compared with 2017 among advanced economies around the globe, data showed Sunday.
The potential growth rate of Asia's No. 4 economy for 2019 was estimated at 2.7 percent, according to an outlook provided by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. The figure is just above the 2.5-2.6 percent growth suggested by the Bank of Korea.
The potential growth rate of South Korea, however, dropped a whopping 0.4 percentage point compared with the 3.1 percent outlook estimated by the Paris-based organization in 2017.
Among the 36 members of the OECD, only Turkey and Ireland experienced a steeper drop in their potential growth rate from two years earlier.
That of the United States, on the other hand, rose to 2 percent this year compared with 1.9 percent in 2017.
South Korea had been posting economic growth above 7 percent before the outbreak of the Asian Financial Crisis in the late 1990s.
The figure hovered around 4 to 5 percent in the early 2000s and reached 3.9 percent in 2008 amid the global financial crisis.
Amid the weak growth outlook, experts say the South Korean government needs to focus on implementing policies with long-term goals.
"Japan rolled out intensive short-term measures to support its economy," said Kim So-young, a professor of economics at Seoul National University. "Although its economy improved temporarily, its growth sharply lost steam a few years later."
